For Afghans resettled in US, an uncertain future

In a storied corner of Boston, one of America’s newest families is finding its feet months after fleeing Afghanistan: Israr and Sayeda are starting work, studying English and setting up home to welcome their first-born child.

But like many of the tens of thousands of Afghans evacuated after Kabul’s fall to the Taliban, the young couple—who asked to be identified by first names only—are also taking steps to ensure the rug doesn’t get pulled out from under their new life.

Though he worked as a US Army interpreter, Israr and his wife are in the United States on what is known as humanitarian parole, a “tenuous legal status,” according to resettlement organizations, that offers only two years residence.

After an arduous, months-long journey that took them from Kabul via Qatar, Washington and a military base in Texas, the pair settled early this year in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood, where they were taken under the wing of a couple they now call their second “mama and papa.”