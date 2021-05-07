Former Maldives president injured in ‘assassination attempt’

A bomb blast injured former Maldives president and current parliament speaker Mohamed Nasheed on Thursday, officials and residents said.

The 53-year-old pro-democracy pioneer was about to get into his car in the congested capital when a bomb rigged to a motorcycle was detonated, officials said.

“Nasheed escaped an assassination attempt,” a Maldivian government official told AFP by telephone. “He is injured, but his condition is stable.”

Armed police units and security forces cordoned off the area where the attack took place.

The Indian Ocean nation of 330,000 Sunni Muslims is known for its regular political turmoil as well as its luxury holiday resorts.

Police confirmed that Nasheed sustained injuries but did not give details. They said he was being treated at the ADK Hospital in Male.

Officials said the Maldivian parliament, which was in recess, called an emergency meeting following the attack.