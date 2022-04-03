Fresh turmoil for Pakistan as PM Khan dodges ouster, opposition vows fight

Pakistan's political turmoil deepened on Sunday, when Prime Minister Imran Khan avoided an attempt to oust him and sought fresh elections after dissolving parliament, a move the opposition called treasonous and vowed to fight.

The deputy speaker of parliament, a member of Khan's party, blocked an opposition no-confidence motion that Khan had widely been expected to lose, ruling it was part of a foreign conspiracy and unconstitutional.

That stymied the opposition's attempt to come to power, and set up a potential legal showdown over the Constitution in the country of 220 million people.