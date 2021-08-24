G7 to meet on Afghan deadline, evacuation put on ‘war footing’

Leaders of the Group of Seven countries were set to discuss on Tuesday whether to seek an extension to a 31 August deadline for the evacuation of thousands of people trying to flee Afghanistan and whether to recognise or sanction a Taliban government.

Widespread chaos punctuated by sporadic violence has gripped Kabul’s airport since the Taliban took over the Afghan capital on 15 August, with Western and Afghan forces driving back crowds desperate to flee.

Evacuations were being conducted on a “war footing” as foreign forces try to meet the 31 August deadline, a NATO diplomat told Reuters on Tuesday.

Thousands of Afghans have returned to their homes after learning that situation is “relatively calm” in provinces across the country, said the diplomat, who asked not to be identified, while cautioning that scant intelligence and security reports were coming in from remote districts.