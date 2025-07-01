Thailand’s PM suspended by Constitutional Court

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was suspended by the country’s Constitutional Court on Tuesday, while her father went on trial for royal defamation in the latest setbacks for the country’s dominant political dynasty.

Thailand’s affairs have been driven for years by a battle between the conservative, pro-military, pro-royalist elite and the Shinawatra clan, whom they consider a threat to the kingdom’s traditional social order.

Paetongtarn took power less than a year ago and will be suspended while the Constitutional Court investigates whether she breached ministerial ethics during a diplomatic spat with Cambodia.

She told reporters at Bangkok’s Government House that she accepted the ruling.

“It’s always been my intention to do the best thing for my country,” she said. “I’d like to apologise to Thai people who are frustrated about this.”