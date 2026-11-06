Lost in translation? Japan minister blames X for diplomatic near-miss

“This is actually a serious matter. It is possible that...the Bangladeshi public might be left with the impression that, Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry does not even know who our (Bangladeshi) prime minister is,” Akazawa told journalists.

His original Japanese-language post on X on 28 October, accompanied by photos, stated that he met with visiting Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

But the platform’s machine-translation tool incorrectly changed the English version to make Akazawa seem to declare that he met with Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh’s former premier who has lived in exile in India since a mass uprising in 2024.