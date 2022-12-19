‘I don’t trust it:’ Vaccine hesitancy lingers even as China Covid cases surge

Headhunter Candice knows the Covid-19 infections engulfing Beijing and much of China will soon hit her home of Shenzhen city, but she would rather face it without a vaccine booster, saying she fears potential side effects more than the virus.

The 28-year-old took two doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac last year, hoping it would make travel easier, but she has since grown more sceptical, citing stories from friends about health impacts, as well as similar health warnings on social media.

“I don’t trust it,” she said, speaking on the condition that only her first name be used. Candice said she has refused to participate in recent vaccination drives organised by her local community.

Candice is part of a group that demonstrates how vaccine hesitancy still runs deep in mainland China, academics say, which poses a growing headache for Beijing as it tries to persuade more to get vaccinated in the face of a spike in infections after the lifting of strict anti-Covid measures.