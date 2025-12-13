Fighting continues between Thailand, Cambodia after Trump claim of ceasefire

Cambodia said Thai forces, including fighter jets, continued to strike targets across their disputed border on Saturday morning, in the hours after US President Donald Trump claimed to have brokered a ceasefire.

"Thai forces have not stopped the bombing yet and are still continuing the bombing," the Cambodian ministry of information said.

Thailand's military countered with accusations that Cambodia was committing "repeated violations of international rules" by targeting civilian locations and laying landmines.

Thailand and Cambodia had agreed "to cease all shooting" effective on Friday, Trump said after calls with the Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian premier Hun Manet on Friday night.