Vietnam death toll from Typhoon Yagi jumps to 59

The death toll in Vietnam from Typhoon Yagi jumped to 59, state media reported on Monday, as business leaders said the storm had been a "disaster" for the country's vital manufacturing sector.

Yagi, according to meteorologists the most powerful typhoon to hit northern Vietnam in 30 years, downed bridges, tore roofs off buildings and damaged factories after making landfall on Saturday carrying winds in excess of 149 kilometres (92 miles) per hour.

Power blackouts caused major disruptions to factories in northern Vietnam, which is a major production hub for global tech firms such as Samsung and Foxconn.

The north was also battling serious flooding on Monday, with several communities partially underwater.

The storm killed 59 people in Vietnam, state media reported, 44 of them in landslides and flash floods. The death toll had earlier been put at 21.