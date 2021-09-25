Hundreds of Russians join Moscow protest over parliamentary election

Hundreds of people, angered by last week's parliamentary election, joined a protest in central Moscow on Saturday, holding posters carrying slogans such as "bring back the elections".

The protest was organised by several politicians, most of them Communists, saying they were cheated of victory by an online voting system and calling for the system to be scrapped.

"I came here today to express my will that we have once again been deceived," said a woman at the protest.