Thailand launches air strikes against Cambodia in border clash

Thailand launched air strikes on its neighbour Cambodia on Monday, the Thai army said, with both sides trading blame for the latest eruption of fighting on their disputed border, which has killed a Thai soldier.

Five days of combat between Thailand and Cambodia this summer killed 43 people and displaced around 300,000 on both sides of the border before a truce took effect.

But last month Thailand paused a follow-on deal backed by US President Donald Trump to wind down hostilities, saying a landmine blast at the border had wounded several soldiers.

Since then, Cambodian and Thai officials have reported sporadic skirmishes along their frontier, which reignited Sunday and Monday, sending thousands of civilians on both sides fleeing their homes.

“The village head told us to evacuate, and given what happened in July, I complied immediately,” said farmer Pannarat Woratham who lives just a few kilometres from the border in Thailand’s Surin province and evacuated Sunday afternoon to a temple sheltering the displaced.