Snake on your porch? Call Myanmar's 'Snake Princess'

At four in the morning outside a Yangon monastery, Shwe Lei and her team were wrestling 30 writhing pythons into old rice sacks and loading them into a van.

It was just another day in the life of Myanmar’s premier snake removal squad, prising pythons and cajoling cobras from dangerous entanglements with the human world before returning them to their natural habitat.

Stuffed into the sacks, rescued from homes and apartments around Yangon and cared for at the monastery until they are fit for release to the wild.

“I love snakes because they are not deceitful,” Shwe Lei told AFP at the snake shelter run by the group, a python entwined around her body.

“If you acknowledge their nature, they are lovely.”