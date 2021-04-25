Indonesia authorities say found missing submarine, 53 crew dead

A missing Indonesian submarine has been found cracked apart on the seabed in waters off Bali, the military said Sunday, as it confirmed that all 53 crew perished in the disaster.

Authorities said that they received signals from the location more than 800 metres (2,600 feet) deep early Sunday morning. They had used an underwater submarine rescue vehicle supplied by Singapore to get a visual confirmation of the KRI Nanggala 402.

More parts from the vessel were also retrieved, including an anchor and safety suits worn by crew members, they said.

"There were parts of KRI Nanggala 402 -- it was broken into three pieces," said Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono.

The discovery comes a day after the navy had first confirmed the retrieval of fragments from the submarine, including items from inside the vessel.

They had also declared that it had sunk, effectively ending any chance of finding survivors.