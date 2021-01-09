Indonesian jet feared crashed after losing contact

An Indonesian Sriwijaya Air plane is feared to have crashed into the sea after the Boeing 737 lost contact with air traffic control in the capital Jakarta, with flight tracking data showing the jet plunged into a steep dive just four minutes after take-off.

It was unclear how many passengers and crew were aboard the Boeing 737-500, which has a capacity of about 130, when it left Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta international airport Saturday afternoon.

The usual flight time is about 90 minutes over the Java Sea between Java island and Kalimantan, Indonesia's section of Borneo island.

Data from FlightRadar24 said the plane reached an altitude of nearly 11,000 feet (3,350 metres) before dropping to 250 feet. It then lost contact with air traffic control.