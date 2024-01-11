Taiwan poll frontrunner a ‘severe danger’: China

China warned Taiwan’s voters Thursday to make the correct choice in the island’s weekend elections, describing the presidential frontrunner as a “severe danger” who would threaten peace by following the “evil path” of independence.

Democratic Taiwan is two days from a pivotal election that is being watched from Beijing to Washington because the next president will determine the island’s future relations with an increasingly assertive China in a flashpoint region.

China views Taiwan as a renegade province and has never renounced the use of force to take it one day.