China FM warns of 'dangerous consequences' of Taiwan criticism

Criticising China over Taiwan will have dangerous consequences, foreign minister Qin Gang warned Friday, as he insisted Beijing is a "growing force for peace and justice".

Two weeks ago, China launched three days of military exercises around Taiwan -- simulating targeted strikes and a blockade of the island -- in response to a meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

"Recently, there has been some absurd rhetoric accusing China... of unilaterally changing the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, through force or coercion, and of disrupting peace and stability across the Strait," Qin said as he gave the keynote speech at a forum on Chinese modernisation.

"Such claims go against basic common sense on international relations and historical justice," he told the audience in Shanghai.