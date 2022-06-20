Japan court rules same-sex marriage ban constitutional

A Japanese court ruled on Monday that the country’s failure to recognise same-sex marriage is constitutional, in a setback for activists after a landmark verdict last year found the opposite.

The district court in western Japan’s Osaka rejected arguments made by three same-sex couples as part of a series of suits filed by activists seeking marriage equality.

“From the perspective of individual dignity, it can be said that it is necessary to realise the benefits of same-sex couples being publicly recognised through official recognition,” the court ruling said.