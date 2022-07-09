Japan mourns as body of ex-PM Abe returns to Tokyo

Police were investigating the unemployed 41-year-old's background, including claims he had served in the Maritime Self-Defense Force, Japan's navy, and said he appeared to have used a handmade gun.

Abe was delivering a speech in Nara ahead of Sunday's upper house elections when he was shot, and campaigning resumed on Saturday morning, with politicians saying they were determined to show democracy would prevail.

"We absolutely must not tolerate violence during an election to suppress speech," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told around 600 supporters in central Japan's Yamanashi region, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper.

The Yomiuri and other Japanese media at Kishida's first campaign event since the assassination described a tense mood and high levels of security, with a metal fence put up to separate the leader from the crowd.

Early on Saturday, a funeral hearse carrying Abe's wife Akie and believed to be transporting the former leader's body left the hospital in western Japan where he was treated.

Doctors said Friday that Abe showed no vital signs when he arrived and died of enormous blood loss, despite massive transfusions.