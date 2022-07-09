Japan mourns as body of ex-PM Abe returns to Tokyo

Police were investigating the unemployed 41-year-old's background, including claims he had served in the Maritime Self-Defense Force, Japan's navy, and said he appeared to have used a handmade gun.
Abe was delivering a speech in Nara ahead of Sunday's upper house elections when he was shot, and campaigning resumed on Saturday morning, with politicians saying they were determined to show democracy would prevail.
"We absolutely must not tolerate violence during an election to suppress speech," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told around 600 supporters in central Japan's Yamanashi region, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper.
The Yomiuri and other Japanese media at Kishida's first campaign event since the assassination described a tense mood and high levels of security, with a metal fence put up to separate the leader from the crowd.
Early on Saturday, a funeral hearse carrying Abe's wife Akie and believed to be transporting the former leader's body left the hospital in western Japan where he was treated.
Doctors said Friday that Abe showed no vital signs when he arrived and died of enormous blood loss, despite massive transfusions.
They described multiple wounds to the politician's neck, with the internal damage reaching as deep as his heart.
Abe's murder shook Japan, with Kishida describing the killing as a "barbaric act" that was "unforgivable".
He was visibly emotional after the former leader's death was confirmed Friday, pronouncing himself "lost for words".
Unacceptable Act
International reaction was similarly stark, with US President Joe Biden saying he was "stunned, outraged and deeply saddened", and ordering flags on US government buildings to fly at half-mast.
Australia announced that the Sydney Opera House would be lit up on Sunday in tribute to Abe.
Even regional powers with whom Abe had clashed expressed condolences. South Korea's president called the killing an "unacceptable act", and the Chinese embassy in Japan praised Abe's "contribution to the improvement and development" of ties.
Investigators were still piecing together a picture of the man behind the assassination and his motives.
He has been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, and police said Friday he admitted to targeting Abe over a grudge against an organisation he believed the former leader was linked to.
They have declined to name the organisation, though Japanese media outlets described it as a religious group.
The gun he used "is clearly handmade in appearance", investigators said, and several other apparently handmade weapons were uncovered by police in protective gear who raided Yamagami's home on Friday.
The suspect, who has been arrested on suspicion of murder, opened fire on Abe shortly before noon on Friday.
Footage from public broadcaster NHK showed Yamagami, dressed in a grey shirt and brown trousers, approaching from behind before drawing a weapon from a bag.
At least two shots appeared to be fired, each producing a cloud of smoke. As spectators and reporters ducked, he was tackled to the ground by security.