Japan PM Abe set to resign over worsening health

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, the nation's longest serving premier, is set to resign due to his worsening health, a source close to a ruling party official said on Friday, sparking a slide in Tokyo stock prices and a rise in the yen.

"The resignation is a done deal," said the source close to a senior official in Abe's Liberal Democratic Party.

Abe has battled the disease ulcerative colitis for years and two recent hospital visits within a week fanned questions on whether he could stay in the job until the end of his term as ruling party leader, and hence, premier, in September 2021.