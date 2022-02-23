Japan sanctions Russia, separatists over Ukraine

Tokyo’s sanctions include a ban on issuing visas to individuals linked to the “so-called two republics” as well as freezing their assets and barring trade with the regions.
They also ban the issuing and trade of Russian government bonds in Japan.
“We continue to monitor with grave concern,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.
“From the viewpoint of responding to the issue in cooperation with the international community, Japan decided to impose sanctions,” he said.
Japan “strongly condemns” Russia’s actions, he added, “that infringe on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, violating international law,” adding that further sanctions were possible “if the situation worsens.”