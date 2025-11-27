Over 250 missing after Hong Kong’s deadliest blaze in decades

The intense flames in four of the eight apartment blocks were finally extinguished and the fires in three others were under control, officials said Thursday afternoon. One building was not affected.

Multiple residents of Wang Fuk Court, located in Hong Kong’s northern district of Tai Po, told AFP that they did not hear any fire alarm and had to go door-to-door to alert neighbours to the danger.

“The fire spread so quickly. I saw one hose trying to save several buildings, and I felt it was far too slow,” said a man surnamed Suen.

“Ringing doorbells, knocking on doors, alerting the neighbours, telling them to leave—that’s what the situation was like,” added.

Crowds moved by the tragedy gathered near the complex to organise aid for displaced residents and firefighters, part of a spontaneous effort in a city that has some of the world’s most densely populated and tallest residential blocks.

“It’s truly touching. The spirit of Hong Kong people is that when one is in trouble, everyone lends support... It shows that Hong Kong people are full of love,” said Stone Ngai, 38, one of the organisers of an impromptu aid station.

But the toll continues to increase and fire service officials told reporters that 51 victims lost their lives at the scene, while four died in hospital.

Hong Kong authorities will immediately inspect all housing estates undergoing major works following the disaster, the city’s leader John Lee said.