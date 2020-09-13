Landslides in Nepal kill 12 people, at least 21 missing

Reuters
Kathmandu

Landslides triggered by torrential rain swept through two villages in Nepal on Sunday, killing at least 12 people, a government official said.

Ten people were killed and 21 are missing after a massive landslide swept away homes and people in Barahbise, 100 km (62 miles) east of Kathmandu near the border with the Tibet region of China, Nepali government official Murari Wasti said.

Two others died in a landslide in Baglung in the northwest.

Both landslides struck the villages before dawn and people could not escape to safety, rescuers said.

"Rescuers are looking for those who are missing," Wasti told Reuters.

The latest fatalities took the death toll from landslides and flash floods in the June-September monsoon season to 314. At least 111 people remain missing and 160 have been injured, Wasti said.

Advertisement

More News

Afghan peace talks to open in Doha, 19 years after 9/11 triggered war

Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (L) speaks to media before departing from Kabul, Afghanistan to Doha, Qatar, 11 September 2020.

North Korea issues shoot-to-kill orders to prevent virus: US

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observes the firing of suspected missiles in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 22 March.

Myanmar erases names of Rohingya villages, UN map makers follow suit

A police officer stands in a house that was burnt down during the days of violence in Maungdaw, Myanmar, on 30 August 2017

25 militants killed in Afghanistan attack

25 militants killed in Afghanistan attack