Myanmar’s post-coup parliament sits packed with junta allies

Myanmar’s parliament convened on Monday for the first time since a 2021 military coup, AFP journalists saw, packed with pro-junta lawmakers elected in a poll choreographed by the top brass.

The majority of MPs hail from the pro-military Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) while most of the remainder belong to the armed forces, which are entitled to a quarter of unelected seats under the constitution.

AFP journalists in the capital Naypyidaw saw MPs in the People’s Assembly begin proceedings to elect a chairman for the lower house around 10:00 am (0330 GMT).

The last election in 2020 returned a resounding victory for Aung San Suu Kyi but the junta swept aside the results, detained the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and disbanded her party, triggering civil war.