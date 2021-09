At least 14 people were killed and another three injured when lightning struck two houses in northwestern Pakistan, officials said Sunday.

The incident took place in Torghar, a mountainous region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where torrential monsoon rains and landslides have caused havoc since Wednesday.

"At least 14 people from the same extended family were killed after lightning struck two adjoined houses," Kamran Bangash, the provincial spokesman, told AFP.