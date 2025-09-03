Kim, Putin at Xi’s side for massive China military parade

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russia’s Vladimir Putin flanked Xi Jinping at a massive parade in Beijing on Wednesday, capping a week of diplomatic grandstanding by the Chinese president and his allies against the West.

In unprecedented scenes, Xi shook both their hands and chatted with the pair as they walked down a red carpet towards Tiananmen Square, with Putin to Xi’s right and Kim to his left.

Thousands of people sang patriotic songs, soldiers marched in ranks and there was a gun salute as the showpiece extravaganza to mark 80 years since the end of World War II got under way.