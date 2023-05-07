Japanese PM arrives in South Korea for landmark summit

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida arrived in South Korea on Sunday as Seoul and Tokyo seek to restart their “shuttle diplomacy” and mend ties in the face of growing nuclear threats from Pyongyang.

The plane carrying Kishida landed at Seoul Airport in Seongnam on Sunday—the first official bilateral visit by a Japanese leader to South Korea in over a decade. He was greeted by officials ahead of a key summit later in the day with South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol.

The East Asian neighbours, both key security allies of the United States, have long been at odds over historic issues linked to Japan’s brutal 1910 to 1945 colonial occupation of the Korean peninsula, including sexual slavery and forced labour.