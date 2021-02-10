Military tightens grip as protests enter fifth day

Myanmar’s military tightened their post-coup grip on power, stepping up a campaign of intimidation against the ousted civilian leadership while pushing harsher tactics as a fifth consecutive day of nationwide demonstrations began on Wednesday.

Soldiers raided and ransacked the headquarters of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party after dark on Tuesday, after police shot water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets in a sudden escalation of force against the protests sweeping the country.

A doctor in Naypyidaw also confirmed the use of live rounds that left two people critically injured, but footage showed protesters the capital were undeterred, returning to a blockade on a major highway on Wednesday morning.

The United States, which has led international condemnation of the army takeover, on Tuesday renewed its call for freedom of expression in Myanmar -- and for the generals to step down.