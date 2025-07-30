Shanghai evacuates 283,000 people as typhoon nears: state media

Shanghai has evacuated almost 283,000 people as Typhoon Co-May approaches the city on Wednesday, bringing lashing rains and high winds, state media reported.

The Shanghai Central Meteorological Observatory on Wednesday afternoon upgraded an earlier yellow rainstorm alert to orange, the second highest warning level.

Typhoon Co-May made landfall in eastern Zhejiang Province at about 4:30 am Wednesday (2030 GMT Tuesday), and is expected to make a second landfall in financial hub Shanghai in the evening.