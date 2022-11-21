44 dead as Indonesia quake shakes Java island

A shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake shook Indonesia's main island Java on Monday, killing at least 44 people and injuring hundreds, local officials said, with buildings damaged and a landslide triggered.

The quake was centred in the Cianjur region of West Java, according to the United States Geological Survey, and was felt as far away as the capital of Jakarta, where panicked residents ran into the streets.

"There have been dozens of people killed. So far, 44 people have died," Adam, a spokesman for the local administration in Cianjur town, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told AFP.