Grief, prayers and anger at South Korea crowd crush memorial

Wiping away tears, Song Jung-hee laid a single white chrysanthemum at a memorial for the 154 victims of a fatal crowd crush in South Korea.

What was supposed to be a Saturday night of post-pandemic celebration in Seoul's popular Itaewon nightlife district turned into one of South Korea's deadliest disaster.

With tens of thousands of people crammed into a narrow alleyway -- and police and crowd control measures nowhere in sight -- eye-witnesses have described how partygoers became trapped, crushed and suffocated in a human surge.

"I wish we could have protected them," 69-year-old Song told AFP, as she wiped her eyes with a handkerchief.

"I feel guilty -- we have let the young people down."