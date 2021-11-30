Myanmar court delays verdict in Suu Kyi incitement trial

A Myanmar junta court on Tuesday postponed giving a verdict in the incitement trial of deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, the first judgement from her many cases that could see her jailed for decades.

The Nobel laureate has been detained since the generals ousted her government in the early hours of 1 February, ending the Southeast Asian country’s brief democratic interlude.

More than 1,200 people have been killed and over 10,000 arrested in a crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.