Myanmar junta charges Suu Kyi with fraud during 2020 polls

But the junta has cited fraud during the poll as its reason for seizing power and ending Myanmar's democratic interlude.

In July, it cancelled the results of the polls, announcing it had uncovered more than 11 million instances of voter irregularities.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said fresh elections would be held and a state of emergency lifted by August 2023, extending the military's initial timeline given when it seized power.

In a report on the 2020 polls, the Asian Network for Free Elections monitoring group had said it was "by and large, representative of the will of the people".