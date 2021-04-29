Myanmar junta launches fresh air raids in rebel territory

Myanmar’s military launched air assaults for the second day in a row into rebel-held territory after gunfire was heard from neighbouring Thailand, a Thai official said Wednesday, as fighting escalates along the border.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the junta ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a 1 February coup, its power grab angering much of its population.

The anti-junta movement has also garnered some support from some ethnic rebel groups, which control territory along Myanmar’s border regions.

The Karen National Union (KNU), one of the most prominent, has been among the junta’s most vocal opponents -- blasting the junta for violence against anti-coup protesters.

Clashes with the military in KNU’s territory along the eastern border have increased since 1 February, with the junta deploying air assaults last month -- the first instance in Karen state in over 20 years.