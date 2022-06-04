Myanmar junta to carry out first judicial executions in decades

No date has been set for the executions, Zaw Min Tun said.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the junta’s decision, calling it “a blatant violation to the right to life, liberty and security of person”, according to his spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Guterres called for the two pro-democracy activists to be released and all the charges against them to be dropped.

“The Secretary-General considers that the death penalty cannot be reconciled with full respect for the right to life,” Dujarric told reporters.

“Abolition is necessary and desirable for the enhancement of human dignity and the progressive development of human rights.”

A spokesperson for Amnesty International called on the junta to “immediately drop such plans and for the international community to step up its efforts to intervene”.