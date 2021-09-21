Myanmar’s Suu Kyi goes on trial for incitement, pleads not guilty

Myanmar’s junta has put ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on trial for incitement, her lawyer said Tuesday, the latest in a list of charges that could see her jailed for decades.

Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy were deposed by the military in a February coup that sparked a mass uprising and a brutal junta crackdown on dissent.

The Nobel laureate, 76, has been under house arrest ever since, with meetings with her lawyers and court appearances her only link to the outside world.