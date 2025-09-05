Afghanistan quake deadliest in decades, killing over 2,200

The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan at the weekend rose sharply Thursday to more than 2,200, according to updated figures, making it the deadliest in decades to hit the country.

The vast majority of those killed in the magnitude-6.0 earthquake that jolted the mountainous region bordering Pakistan late Sunday were in Kunar province, where 2,205 people died and 3,640 were injured, with a dozen deaths and hundreds of injuries in neighbouring provinces Nangarhar and Laghman.