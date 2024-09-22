A previously fringe Marxist politician was on course Sunday to become Sri Lanka's next leader after a presidential vote coloured by discontent over the island nation's response to an unprecedented financial crisis.

The first count in Saturday's poll showed Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, the 55-year-old leader of the People's Liberation Front, on just over 42 per cent.

He had a seemingly unassailable lead of nearly 1.3 million votes over second-placed opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, who was trailing on 33 per cent.

Incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe -- who took office at the peak of the 2022 economic collapse and imposed tough austerity policies per the terms of an IMF bailout -- was a distant third with around 17 per cent.

Sri Lanka has a preferential voting system, and a count of second choices marked on ballots will be conducted before a winner is formally declared.

Wickremesinghe has yet to concede, but foreign minister Ali Sabry said it seemed clear that Dissanayaka had won.

"Though I heavily campaigned for president Ranil Wickremesinghe, the people of Sri Lanka have made their decision, and I fully respect their mandate for Anura Kumara Dissanayaka," Sabry said on social media.