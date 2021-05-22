Nepal president dissolves parliament, announces new election date

In a dramatic turn of events, Nepal president Bidya Devi Bhandari on Friday midnight dissolved parliament as per the recommendation of the government and declared to hold midterm elections on 12 and 19 November.

As per the constitutional provision, the president has authenticated the recommendation made by the Cabinet to dissolve the House and declare the snap polls for 12 and 19 November, a notice issued by the President Office read.

This is for the second time that the House has been dissolved. Earlier, president Bhandari had dissolved the House on 20 December last year but later it was reinstated on 23 February. The decision to dissolve the house came hours after a new government formation bid failed.

While invalidating both petitions registered by prime minister KP Sharma Oli and Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba staking claim for the post of prime minister, Bhandari has stated that the claims made by the both Oli and Deuba have failed to meet the required provisions and as such, neither Oli or Deuba can form the new government.