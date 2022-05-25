North Korea fires three ballistic missiles, Seoul military says

North Korea fired three ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan early Wednesday, Seoul’s military said, just one day after President Joe Biden wrapped up his first Asia visit as US leader.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that it had “detected at around 0600 (2100 GMT), 0637 and 0642 the firings of ballistic missiles launched from Sunan area.”

Japan’s coastguard warned of a “possible ballistic missile” launch from North Korea, telling vessels to stay away from fallen objects in the waters.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that Tokyo was trying to confirm information about the launch.