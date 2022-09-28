Iranian woman shot dead after viral video of unscarved hair

Hadis Najafi, a young Iranian woman, whose video of tying her unscarved hair back and boldly stepping into the middle of a protest went viral, was allegedly shot dead in the country, according to reports.

A video of her funeral has gone viral, which shows people weeping over a photo of her on a freshly dug grave. According to reports, she was shot in the abdomen, neck, heart and hand.

Deadly unrest has rocked Iran for more than a week. It broke out after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini collapsed while in police custody, having been arrested for "improper" hijab, a headscarf women must wear by law.