China vows ‘forceful’ response over Taiwan VP’s US visit

China on Sunday vowed “resolute and forceful measures” over a weekend trip by Taiwan Vice President William Lai to the United States it said it was closely monitoring.

Lai—the frontrunner in Taiwan’s presidential elections next year—is officially making only transit stops in the United States en route to and from Paraguay, where he will attend the inauguration of president-elect Santiago Pena.

Taiwan is claimed by China, which has vowed to take the island democracy one day—by force, if necessary—and ramped up political and military pressure.

“China is closely following the development of the situation and will take resolute and forceful measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” an unnamed spokesperson for the foreign ministry said in a statement published online.