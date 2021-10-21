Pakistan foreign minister meets Taliban government in Kabul

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met senior Taliban leaders in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, as the neighbours sought to resolve disputes over border closures.

Pakistan, one of only three countries that recognised the previous Taliban regime in the 1990s, is seen as still wielding considerable influence over the group as it returns to power.

The Taliban overthrew Afghanistan's former US-backed government in August and have since been trying to win international recognition and financial support for their Islamist regime.