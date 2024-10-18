3 Rohingya refugees suffocate to death in Thailand

Three Rohingya refugees suffocated to death while packed into trucks in Thailand, with two suspected people-smugglers arrested Friday, police said.

The mainly Muslim Rohingya are heavily persecuted in war-torn western Myanmar, and thousands risk their lives each year to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia through Thailand.

A passing monk found two dead refugees, along with eight survivors -- seven of them injured -- in a forest in Chumphon province on Thursday, officers said.