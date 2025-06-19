N Korea slams Israeli attacks on Iran as ‘crime against humanity’

North Korea on Thursday slammed Israel’s launching of strikes to spark its conflict with Iran, and warned the United States and European powers against “fanning up the flames of war”, according to a foreign ministry spokesperson.

The North expressed “serious concern” over “Israel’s military attack and resolutely denounces it,” the spokesperson said, adding that Israel’s killing of civilians was “an unpardonable crime against humanity.”

“The illegal act of state-sponsored terrorism by Israel (is) raising the danger of a new all-out war in the Middle East region,” said the statement, which was published by state-run news agency KCNA.

Israel on Friday launched strikes that it said targeted Iran’s nuclear programme, sparking six days of continuing exchanges that have seen both sides firing salvoes of missiles at each other.