Pakistan Taliban kill six police officers in gun ambush

Gunmen with automatic rifles launched an attack at around 7 am (0200 GMT) on a police vehicle patrolling the village of Shahab Khel, 100 km (60 miles) from the Afghan border.

"All the six policemen were killed" under fire from both sides, Tariqullah Khan, a district official in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, told AFP.

The death toll was confirmed by a second police official. The Pakistan Taliban -- known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) -- said the police were "coming for a raid" when they were gunned down.