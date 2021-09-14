Putin self-isolates after Covid cases in inner circle

Russian president Vladimir Putin will self-isolate after coronavirus cases were detected in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, as Russia struggles with stubbornly high Covid infection rates.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin was "absolutely healthy".

When asked whether Putin had taken a coronavirus test and if it was negative, Peskov replied: "Undoubtedly".

Putin had been due to travel to Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe for a regional summit later this week but in a call with president Emomali Rakhmon said he would not be able to attend in person.

"Putin said that in connection with identified coronavirus cases in his circle, he will observe a self-isolation regime for a certain period of time," the Kremlin said in a statement.