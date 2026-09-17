Malaysia PM to offer to host Myanmar’s Min Aung Hlaing in deal for Rohingya return

Anwar said Malaysia, like the Association of Southeast Asian Nations bloc, was not ready to recognise Myanmar’s new government, but needed an authority to negotiate with on returning refugees.

“We, following ASEAN, don’t want direct relations with Myanmar. So who are we supposed to negotiate with?” Anwar said during a podcast.

“I invited him to say we can be friends, we can trade, we can accept Myanmar, but Myanmar must accept them (refugees) back.”

ASEAN has not recognised Myanmar’s election and, since 2021, has barred its leaders from its summits amid a civil war that has killed an estimated 100,000 people, with the military widely accused of atrocities against the civilian population, which it rejects.

Malaysia has been one of the most vocal critics of Myanmar’s former junta and had repeatedly expressed frustration at its refusal to cease hostilities.