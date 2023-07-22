Malaysia halts music show after same-sex kiss by UK band

Healy later cut short the set, telling the crowd: "All right, we've got to go. We just got banned from Kuala Lumpur, I'll see you later."

The band could not immediately be reached for comment. In an Instagram story, Healy appeared to joke about the incident, posting the festival's cancellation notice along with a caption: "Ok well why don't you try and not make out with Ross for 20 years. Not as easy as it looks".

Healy was criticised for kissing a male fan at a 2019 concert in the United Arab Emirates, which also has laws against homosexual acts, media reported.

Festival organiser Future Sound Asia (FSA) apologised for the cancellation of the show following Healy's "controversial conduct and remarks". It said The 1975's management had promised the band would obey performance guidelines.

"Regrettably, Healy did not honour these assurances," it said in a statement.