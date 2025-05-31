Afghanistan welcomes upgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan

Afghanistan has welcomed the decision to upgrade diplomatic relations with Pakistan, where the Taliban government's foreign minister is due to travel in the coming days, his office said on Saturday.

The move signals easing tensions between the neighbouring countries, as relations between the Taliban authorities and Pakistan -- already rocky -- have cooled in recent months, fuelled by security concerns and a campaign by Islamabad to expel tens of thousands of Afghans.

Pakistan's top diplomat on Friday said the charge d'affaires stationed in Kabul would be elevated to the rank of ambassador, with Kabul later announcing its representative in Islamabad would also be upgraded.

"This elevation in diplomatic representation between Afghanistan & Pakistan paves the way for enhanced bilateral cooperation in multiple domains," the Aghan foreign ministry said on X.

Kabul's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is due to visit Pakistan "in the coming days", ministry spokesman Zia Ahmad Takal told AFP.