Rohingya boy from Bangladesh refugee camp killed in Myanmar landmine explosion

AFP
Dhaka
A Myanmar Border Guard Police officer keeps watch near the Taung Pyo Letwe reception camp overlooking the border with Bangladesh, in Rakhine state, Myanmar, on 1 May 2018
A Myanmar Border Guard Police officer keeps watch near the Taung Pyo Letwe reception camp overlooking the border with Bangladesh, in Rakhine state, Myanmar, on 1 May 2018Photo: Reuters

A Rohingya boy from a refugee camp in Bangladesh has been killed by a landmine inside Myanmar, camp leaders said Saturday, in a case that highlighted the country's refusal to implement an international ban.

More than 160 countries have signed up to a treaty banning landmines, and a monitor group has said Myanmar forces are the only ones known to have deployed mines in 2019.

Mohammad Zaber, 13, who lived in the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, died Friday in an explosion after going fishing with friends on the border, community leader Dil Mohammad said.

Advertisement

A Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) official confirmed the incident took place inside Myanmar.

The International Campaign to Ban Landmines has said Myanmar -- which has refused to sign the 1997 ban treaty -- was the only country where the use of new antipersonnel mines had been documented in recent years.

Many Rohingya were killed or wounded by mines in 2017 when a military crackdown on the persecuted Muslim group led to an exodus of more than 740,000 people from Myanmar's Rakhine state into Bangladesh.

More News

Death toll in suicide bomb attack at Afghan education centre rises to 24

An Afghan man wheels an injured man in a hospital after a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan on 24 October 2020

18 killed as IS claims attack at Afghan education centre

An Afghan man who lost his brother mourns at a hospital after a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan on 24 October 2020

Afghan security forces kill senior al Qaeda leader al-Masri

Afghan security forces kill senior al Qaeda leader al-Masri

COVID-19: Asia becomes second region to exceed 10m cases

A healthcare worker takes swab from a man for a rapid antigen test in a market area, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in Ahmedabad, India, on 22 October 2020