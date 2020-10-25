Rohingya boy from Bangladesh refugee camp killed in Myanmar landmine explosion

A Rohingya boy from a refugee camp in Bangladesh has been killed by a landmine inside Myanmar, camp leaders said Saturday, in a case that highlighted the country's refusal to implement an international ban.

More than 160 countries have signed up to a treaty banning landmines, and a monitor group has said Myanmar forces are the only ones known to have deployed mines in 2019.

Mohammad Zaber, 13, who lived in the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, died Friday in an explosion after going fishing with friends on the border, community leader Dil Mohammad said.